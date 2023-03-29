Police say man impersonated FBI agent, tried to escape upon arrest

FREESTONE COUNTY, Texas — A male suspect is in custody for impersonating a public servant, officials said.

On Saturday, a male claiming to be an FBI agent from New Orleans was arrested, according to the Freestone County Sheriff's Office.

His identity has not yet been released.

The male suspect has since been transported and booked into the Freestone County Sheriff's Office Jail Facility without incident, officials said.

However, two days after his arrest, the male suspect attempted to "escape from the facility," according to the Freestone County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office said the incident occurred while the suspect was inside a visitation room

"We will not discuss the manner by which this attempt was made due to maintaining the safety and security of our facility the best we can." Sheriff J. Shipley said in a statement.

No injuries were reported.

The male suspect is now being charged with attempted escape while arrested or confined, bringing his felony total to three.

Officials said the male was found to be in possession of several identifying forms of information belonging to other people.

Officials also said the male was found driving a vehicle for which the vehicle information was not matching the VIN number.

At this time, information obtained at the time of the arrest is being followed up on with Limestone County.

The county said they are also looking into possible criminal charges.