Police respond to 18-wheeler crash on I-35 SB in Temple

TEMPLE, TX — Temple police are on-scene of a crash involving an 18-wheeler on I-35 southbound.

The department says on its Facebook page that all southbound main lanes of the interstate are shut down near Berger Rd.

Vehicles can still exit at Berger Rd. That is where officers are detouring traffic.

It's not clear right now whether anyone is hurt.

The department is asking drivers to expect delays and to go another way if possible.

Be sure to stick with 25 News for the very latest on this developing story.