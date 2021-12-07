Police in Texas searching for suspect who shot gas station clerk in the face

Police in Texas are searching for the man responsible for an aggravated robbery of a convenience store in Houston.

The Houston Police Department released surveillance video of the incident in which the store's clerk was shot in the face and his right hand. Police said the incident occurred around 9:30 p.m.on Monday at the 8600 block of Memorial in Houston.

"The male walked up to the counter, pulled out a handgun and without saying anything, shot the clerk in the face and his right hand," said Houston police. "The suspect then jumped over the counter and punched the clerk several times."

The suspect was then unable to remove money from the cash register and fled the location in a two-door newer model black Mercedes Benz, said Houston police.

The store clerk was transported to the hospital in serious condition, but police said he is expected to survive.

The suspect is described as a black male, about 25 to 35 years old with a heavy build. He is described as 5’7" to 6’1" and was seen wearing a black jacket and tan pants in the video.

Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers of Houston directly at (713) 222-8477 or by submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org.