Police: 54-year-old man fatally hit while walking across I-35 in Waco

WACO, Texas — Police in Waco said they are investigating a deadly crash on I-35 that happened late Tuesday night. According to a press release from the Waco Police Department, a 54-year-old man was fatally struck by a car just before 10:30 p.m. while walking across the highway near 18th Street and Valley Mills.

The crash caused several hours of stand-still traffic on I-35 in that area, while officials worked to clear the scene.

Officials said the person who hit the man is cooperating in the investigation and stayed on scene following the incident.

According to Waco Police, the victim's next of kin has been notified and his name will be released at a later time.