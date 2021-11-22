Pilot in fatal New Mexico plane crash was Texas man

CARLSBAD, N.M. (AP) — Authorities say the pilot who died in a small plane crash last week outside Carlsbad, New Mexico was a 27-year-old Texas man.

New Mexico State Police were quoted Monday by the Carlsbad Current-Argus saying that Michael Kozlovsky of Burnet, Texas was the pilot of the Cessna that crashed before noon Friday into a communications tower that caught on fire east of Carlsbad.

First responders found Kozlovsky’s body at the scene.

The Federal Aviation Administration says on its website Kozlovsky was on a personal flight and had filed a flight plan with the Lubbock Flight Standards District Office in Texas. The circumstances of the crash were unknown.

The plane was registered to Coast Helicopters of Pearland, Texas.