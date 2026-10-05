LACY LAKEVIEW, Texas (KXXV) — Advocates with the Texas Coalition Against Data Centers delivered petitions to Lacy Lakeview City Hall to remove three elected officials from office, in an effort to block a proposed data center development from coming to the community.

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Petition to recall Lacy Lakeview council members over data center proposal

The petitions seek to remove Mayor Charles Wilson, Mayor Pro Tem Jonathan Olvera, and Council Member Ronnie Hurst from office.

"Making history today," said TA Smith, who delivered the petitions alongside fellow advocate David Nedbalek.

The petitions list several reasons for the removal of the three officials. Among the most notable claims are that the council members violated laws by voting on items before allowing the public to comment, and that they lacked transparency regarding the proposed L2D2 Data District.

"They voted on items which violates the Texas Meeting Acts. In that room about data centers before letting the people talk about it," Smith said.

According to Data Center Dynamics, the Lacy Lakeview Data District, known as L2D2, is proposed to span around 520 acres within McLennan County and host up to six data centers.

Coalition members say removing the council members would be a step toward stopping the development.

"The taxpayers, we the people are going to be putting the bill for the infrastructure that it'll take. It's going to make our electric bills and water bills go through the roof because there isn't enough water and electricity already," Nedbalek said.

Now that the petitions have been officially submitted, the coalition has 30 days to collect 200 signatures for each of the three petitions.

"You're going to have the opportunity to sign the petitions to recall these people. It is beyond a privilege. It's a right, and people need to get out, get up, and make their voices heard," Nedbalek said.

Smith and Nedbalek said they aim to collect at least 10 signatures per petition each day and plan to set up signing events to reach their goal.

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