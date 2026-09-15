WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Pet Circle Regional Animal Center in Waco is overcapacity, with adoption rates falling dramatically and a donation-based food pantry stretched to its limits.

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Pet Circle Animal Center's adoptions drop and donation bin runs dry

Windy Leal, a senior public information and communication specialist at the shelter, said the numbers tell a troubling story.

"We are down 302 adoptions from this time last year and it is very much putting a strain on the shelter and we are so overcapacity."

Pet adoption is slowing nationwide, according to USA Today, largely due to the rising costs of owning a pet. Leal said the shelter is feeling those impacts firsthand.

"This is a nationwide trend, unfortunately, and we really think it has a lot to do with economic strain, it has a lot to do with restrictions where people live, it has a lot to do with you know rising living costs."

The shelter operates a donation-based food pantry for pet owners in need and has distributed about 4,000 pounds of food this year. But when I asked Leal to show me the donation bin, we were both shocked by its current state.

"This is the container that we currently keep the dog food in, and it is currently empty."

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Leal said the shelter is caught between two compounding problems.

"We're having an issue with lower donations, as well as more need, and so it's just, it's a catch-22."

Beyond food, the shelter also needs more volunteers to help care for animals and assist with laundry. Anyone 10 years or older is eligible to volunteer.

"Even a young kid can, you know help us make enrichment and pass it out to the dogs, you know there's a lot of things that a ten year old can do, that is just as important as the things that an adult can do."

For those not ready to commit to adoption, Pet Circle offers alternative programs. The Bark Break program allows visitors to take a dog out for 30 minutes or even a full day to get a feel for the animal. The Sleepover Rover program lets a pet spend the night with a potential adopter to see how it fits in with the family.

For those ready to adopt, fees are $24 on weekdays and half price on weekends.

To donate food, volunteer, or learn more about adoption, click here.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

