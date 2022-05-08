Pedestrian killed, motorcyclist hospitalized after accident on IH-14: Police

CORYELL COUNTY, Texas — A fatal crash has left one man dead and another hospitalized after a motorcyclist collided with a pedestrian, said police.

Around 12:49 p.m. this evening, a motorcycle was heading westbound on IH-14, approaching the Bell Tower Road exit, when he collided with a man walking in the center of the outside lane, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The pedestrian, who has since been identified as Nazario Garcia Armando, 65, of Copperas Cove, was killed upon impact, said police.

Armando was pronounced dead by Justice of the Peace Bill Price.

The 26-year-old motorcyclist, also from Copperas Cove, was ejected from his 2019 Yamaha model.

He has since been transported to Baylor Scott & White in Temple with incapacitating injuries, said police.

An investigation into this crash remains active and ongoing.

"Texas DPS would like to remind Texans that walking on an Interstate highway is not only against Texas State Law, but extremely dangerous," Texas DPS said in a statement.