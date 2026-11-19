Attorney General Ken Paxton secured a settlement for the State of Texas to secure the border with concertina wire.

This settlement ensures that the razor wire will remain undisturbed along the southern border, with the agreement remaining in effect for 30 years.

Under the settlement, federal agents may not cut, damage, destroy, remove or interfere with Texas’s concertina wire on non-federal land within 25 miles of the border in the Border Patrol’s Del Rio Sector.

“Through coordination between federal and state authorities, this settlement ensures that concertina wire will remain in place to protect our southern border,” said Attorney General Paxton. “We must never stop fighting to protect our nation from those who seek to destroy it.”

In October 2023, Attorney General Paxton sued the Biden Administration for destroying concertina wire fencing.