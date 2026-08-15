One person dead after Saturday morning shooting in Killeen

KILLEEN, Texas — One person is dead after a shooting in Killeen on Saturday morning.
The Killeen Police Department posted the following message on its Facebook page:
Officers responded to the 2900 block of John Porter Drive at approximately 10:07 a.m. in reference to a report of shots fired. Upon arrival, officers located an unconscious male lying in the roadway suffering from a gunshot wound.
Detectives with the Criminal Investigations Division are on scene and actively investigating. This appears to be an isolated incident, and there is no known threat to the community at this time.
Updates will be provided as additional information becomes available.