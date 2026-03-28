One person dead after collision with concrete pillar in Temple

TEMPLE, Texas (KXXV) — The Temple Police Department is investigating a deadly single-vehicle accident that occurred Saturday afternoon.

The crash happened around 4:26 p.m. near the intersection of Lower Troy Road and NE HK Dodgen Loop. According to police, a vehicle left the roadway and collided with a concrete pillar.

Emergency responders transported one person to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, but the individual was pronounced dead upon arrival. Police have not released the identity of the victim, and no other injuries were reported in connection with the incident.

The investigation is ongoing, and no additional details have been released at this time.

