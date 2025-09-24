Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

One killed in crash between car and train in Lacy Lakeview

The crash shut down the tracks between South Old Dallas Highway and New Dallas Highway
traincarcrash.jpg
KXXV
traincarcrash.jpg
Posted
and last updated

LACY LAKEVIEW, Texas (KXXV) — One person was killed in a collision between a car and a train in Lacy Lakeview Tuesday night, according to Lacy Lakeview Fire Chief Adrian Huff.
25News Bobby Poitevint was on the scene after receiving a tip from a viewer.

Officers and firefighters from multiple agencies are working the scene. South New Dallas Hwy, Old Dallas Hwy and the railroad that crosses between them are closed completely.

They're advising the public to avoid the area and find alternate routes.

This is a developing story and 25 News will provide more updates as they become available.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Click Here To Donate!

In Your Neighborhood