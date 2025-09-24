One killed in crash between car and train in Lacy Lakeview

LACY LAKEVIEW, Texas (KXXV) — One person was killed in a collision between a car and a train in Lacy Lakeview Tuesday night, according to Lacy Lakeview Fire Chief Adrian Huff.

25News Bobby Poitevint was on the scene after receiving a tip from a viewer.

Officers and firefighters from multiple agencies are working the scene. South New Dallas Hwy, Old Dallas Hwy and the railroad that crosses between them are closed completely.

They're advising the public to avoid the area and find alternate routes.

This is a developing story and 25 News will provide more updates as they become available.