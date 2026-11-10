One hospitalized, several displaced after Killeen apartment fire

KILLEEN, Texas (KXXV) — The Killeen Fire Department responded to an apartment fire Tuesday morning at a two-story complex in the area of Adams Avenue.

Around 9:51 a.m., firefighters were dispatched and encountered smoke and flames coming from the second-floor apartment.

Officials say fire crews quickly brought the fire under control.

One occupant was taking to the emergency room for smoke inhalation and about six to eight additional residents were displaced.

The American Red Cross was contacted to provide assistance to those residents.