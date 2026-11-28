One person has been displaced after a fire Saturday morning.

Around 7:19 a.m., the Waco Fire Department responded to reported smoke inside a home in the area of Kellum Street.

Units arrived three minutes later to find an active fire in a front bedroom of a one-story house.

Officials say the fire was under control in about 10 minutes and multiple agencies responded.

One person was outside when fire crews arrived and he was displaced with the American Red Cross assisting him.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

There were no injuries reported.