One dead after a vehicle crashed and caught fire in Killeen

KILLEEN, Texas (KXXV) — Killeen police officers responded to the 4800 block of E. Rancier Avenue on Thursday afternoon. for a single-vehicle crash. They found the vehicle off the roadway and on fire.

Police say the SUV was traveling at a high speed when it left the roadway, entered a drainage culvert, and went airborne. The vehicle struck the ground near a tree line, continued forward, ran over several trees, and became airborne a second time.

Despite efforts by KFD paramedics, the driver was pronounced deceased at the scene by Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson.

