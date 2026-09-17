WOODWAY, Texas (KXXV) — Costco is now limiting members to just two units of motor oil per week. I checked in with local auto shops to see how the shortage is hitting them.

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Oil change prices on the rise as motor oil costs surge nationwide

At Christian Brothers Automotive in Woodway, mechanics say the price they pay for motor oil has surged dramatically.

"We've seen almost an increase of double," service manager Josh Ryan said.

Scripps News reports the U.S. imports more than 40% of its synthetic motor oil from the Middle East, where ongoing conflict in Iran has cut off oil supplies. The shortage started in May when refineries prioritized producing gasoline instead.

As the conflict continues, local mechanics say they are feeling the squeeze.

"We were paying three or four dollars a quart before, we're paying six or seven dollars a quart now," Ryan said.

Rising costs forced Ryan's team to make a tough choice for their customers.

"We have had to increase our oil change prices because of that, but we kind of did a fifty-fifty split where we absorb about 50%, and pass about 50% of that along," Ryan said.

Ryan says his team had to raise the price by several dollars. Though costs are up, he says they are not running dry just yet.

"As far as supply chain goes, we haven't had a low oil issue at all," Ryan said.

Ryan says drivers have not been shocked by the higher prices, though he is hoping the rate hike does not last much longer.

"Everyone has been understanding. You know with fuel prices up, diesel prices up, you know, it's not just hitting us, it's hitting everybody," Ryan said.

Christian Brothers Automotive is not alone. Several other auto shops in the area say they are also experiencing the same issues.

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