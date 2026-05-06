Officials: Gas leak near Rosebud prompts road closures, cleanup efforts

ROSEBUD, Texas — Emergency crews responded to a reported gas leak late Tuesday night along Highway 77 between Travis and Rosebud, officials with Rosebud Volunteer Fire Department told 25 News.

The leak reportedly originated from a pipeline and produced a strong odor. Residents told 25 News' Mariah Williams that they were able to smell the strong odor as far as five miles away.

Fire officials said the situation, while serious, was not considered life-threatening or explosive. As of Tuesday night, several nearby roads were closed off as crews worked to contain the leak.

At one point, the spill was estimated to be flowing at approximately 100 gallons per minute into a nearby creek, raising environmental concerns and prompting a hazardous materials (hazmat) team to respond. According to the volunteer fire department, the cleanup process is expected to take several hours and could extend into multiple days.

Residents are advised to avoid the area if possible.

This is a developing story and we will update as we learn more.

