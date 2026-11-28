The Killeen Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting in the 300 block of N. 22nd Street.

On Saturday, November 28, around 4:01 p.m., the department received a 911 call about a disturbance.

Officers were dispatched at 4:02 p.m. and arrived at the scene at 4:05 p.m.

According to the preliminary investigation, an officer arrived and saw a man pointing a rifle at another man.

Police say the man with the rifle fired, and the officer then fired his weapon, stopping the threat.

The victim was taken to a medical center in critical condition and later died from his injuries.

The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.

The officer has served with the Killeen Police Department for two and a half years and will be placed on administrative leave.

The investigation remains active, and additional information will be released as it becomes available.