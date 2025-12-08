Oakley's Texas Bar and Grill closes following afternoon incident

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Oakley’s Texas Bar and Grill announced in a Facebook post that it closed early Sunday following an incident outside the business.

According to the post made on Facebook from Oakley’s Texas Bar and Grill, at about 3 p.m., a man entered the restaurant, ordered a drink, and told the bartender he had recently been released from the hospital after receiving a cancer diagnosis. Staff spoke with him briefly.

“Shortly afterward, the individual went outside and tragically took his own life. No other customers or employees were involved. Emergency responders were immediately contacted and arrived quickly,” the post said.

The restaurant stated it would remain closed for the rest of the evening.

