NRG Energy, Inc. announced a $340,000 investment to expand the Dewey Prairie Garden from one acre to three, a move expected to triple the fresh produce it donates each year and more than triple its network of partner food pantries. The company will also provide $240,000 annually for the garden's ongoing upkeep.

The expansion is expected to grow the garden's annual fresh produce donations from 3,400 pounds today to roughly 10,200 pounds at full operation. It will also expand the garden's network from six food pantries to 18 pantries across Limestone, Freestone, Leon and surrounding counties.

The three-county area surrounding the former Jewett mine is a food desert, according to the USDA and Feeding America, with many residents living more than 10 miles from the nearest grocery store. Food insecurity rates in the area are up to 40% higher than the national average. Together, the 18 partner pantries serve more than 10,000 food-insecure families, up from about 3,000 served by the current six.

"Dewey Prairie Garden shows what's possible when we think creatively about how reclaimed land can continue serving a community," Matt Pistner, President of NRG Wholesale, said.

"For us, this is about more than restoring the land — it's about making sure the benefits of that restoration reach the people living around it. NRG has a long history in this region, and our investment reflects our commitment to being a good steward of the tri-county communities where we operate and where our employees and customers live and work. Expanding from one acre to three allows us to build on what's already working and put more fresh food into the hands of families across the region."

In 2019, NRG approached Texan by Nature (TxN) to collaborate on ways to enhance the conservation mission of its lignite mine reclamation project for the benefit of the communities surrounding the Jewett area. Managed in partnership with TxN and local organizations, including agricultural extension offices, food banks and Master Gardeners, Dewey Prairie Garden was designed to transform reclaimed mine land into a resource that directly benefits surrounding communities.

Since 2022, the garden has grown and donated more than five tons of fruits and vegetables, including onions, lettuce, potatoes, carrots, and more. Construction and planting for the expansion are set to begin in 2027.

"We're delighted to celebrate this expansion with NRG Energy," Joni Carswell, President and CEO of TxN, said.

"The Dewey Prairie Garden is a replicable model that provides a practical solution to food insecurity by putting reclaimed land to use while also supporting conservation, education, and broader community well-being."

"This expansion, sponsored by NRG and supported by Texan by Nature, will be one that impacts not just our clients but families across a three-county area. Statistics show that Leon, Limestone and Freestone Counties are three of the least healthy counties in the state, with high obesity and diabetes numbers. Being able to offer fresh fruits and vegetables on a regular basis will help our clients make choices for better health," Kristy Vandegriff of Leon Community Food Pantry and Clothes Closet in Jewett, Texas, said.

In October, the U.S. Office of Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement awarded NRG the 2026 Excellence in Surface Coal Mining Reclamation Good Neighbor award for its work establishing the Dewey Prairie Garden at the former Jewett Mine, providing lasting benefits to the local community.

To volunteer, contact NRG Dewey Prairie Garden Manager Melanie Cooper at garden@texanbynature.org.

