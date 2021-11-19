North Texas man arrested for money laundering, over $1.5 million seized

A North Texas man was arrested for money laundering after over $1.5 million in cash was seized in a traffic stop on Wednesday.

The Texas Department of Public Safety - South Texas Region said that the traffic stop was conducted at 7 a.m. Thursday on U.S. Highway 281 in Brooks County.

A DPS trooper stopped a truck tractor semi-trailer traveling southbound for a traffic violation.

"During the traffic stop, the Trooper discovered 56 bundles of U.S. currency totaling $1,530,067 and two handguns which were concealed in a false compartment within the semi-trailer," said DPS.

The driver, 43-year-old Miguel Martinez-Navarro of Dallas, was arrested for money laundering and booked into the Brooks County Jail, according to Texas DPS.