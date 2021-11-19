Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

North Texas man arrested for money laundering, over $1.5 million seized

items.[0].image.alt
Texas Department of Public Safety - South Texas Region
256788114_2959398691037423_5093542307926391470_n.jpg
256604778_2959398724370753_2160603104235169659_n.jpg
Posted at 8:43 PM, Nov 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-18 21:43:12-05

A North Texas man was arrested for money laundering after over $1.5 million in cash was seized in a traffic stop on Wednesday.

The Texas Department of Public Safety - South Texas Region said that the traffic stop was conducted at 7 a.m. Thursday on U.S. Highway 281 in Brooks County.

A DPS trooper stopped a truck tractor semi-trailer traveling southbound for a traffic violation.

"During the traffic stop, the Trooper discovered 56 bundles of U.S. currency totaling $1,530,067 and two handguns which were concealed in a false compartment within the semi-trailer," said DPS.

The driver, 43-year-old Miguel Martinez-Navarro of Dallas, was arrested for money laundering and booked into the Brooks County Jail, according to Texas DPS.

Texas DPS

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2021 Red Zone Sponsors

Sponsored by

6:01 AM, Feb 06, 2019