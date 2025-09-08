Norman Jones to continue as Marlin ISD Acting Superintendent

MARLIN, Texas (KXXV) — Norman Jones will remain acting superintendent of Marlin Independent School District, officials announced Sunday.

Jones, who joined the district in 2022 and previously served as chief human resources officer, has led Marlin ISD through a leadership transition.

“I am deeply committed to the students, staff and the entire Marlin community,” Jones said. “We will continue building on our foundation of academic excellence so every student can thrive.”

Board President Byrleen Terry said the board has “complete confidence” in Jones and praised his dedication to the district.

