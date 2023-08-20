Nighttime lane closures coming in Hill and McLennan Counties: TxDOT

TEXAS — Multiple nighttime lane closures will be in effect the coming week, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.
TxDOT said, "I-35 from Research Ave. through BUS 77 and I-35 from Old Brandon Rd. through the interstate split" will be the effected areas.
The agency has advised drivers to be aware of posted road signage and worker crews.
