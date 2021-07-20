Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

NFL player donates backpacks to all students at one Temple elementary school

items.[0].image.alt
Temple ISD
Temple ISD NFL.JPG
Posted at 2:40 PM, Jul 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-20 15:51:33-04

LA Chargers Cornerback Chris Harris Jr. donated backpacks full of supplies to every student at Hector P. Garcia Elementary.

The NFL player was given a shoutout Tuesday, July 20 by Bobby Ott, superintendent of Temple ISD.

"Thanks for supporting our children," said Ott. "They won’t let you down!"

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CLICK TO DONATE.jpg