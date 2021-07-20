NFL player donates backpacks to all students at one Temple elementary school

LA Chargers Cornerback Chris Harris Jr. donated backpacks full of supplies to every student at Hector P. Garcia Elementary.
The NFL player was given a shoutout Tuesday, July 20 by Bobby Ott, superintendent of Temple ISD.
"Thanks for supporting our children," said Ott. "They won’t let you down!"
