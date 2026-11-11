New Texas bill proposes one-time $1,500 economic relief payments

A new bill that would give households a one-time economic relief payment has been introduced in the Texas legislature.

According to the text of the legislation, which was introduced Wednesday, Senate Bill 297 would give qualifying residents a payment of $1,500.

The text of the bill specifies that $17 billion would need to be appropriated for the payments to be made.

As for those who would be eligible, the bill states that qualified households are those who live in Texas on January 1, 2027.

"The legislature finds that extraordinary and sustained increases in the cost of housing, electricity, food, transportation, insurance, and other necessities have created a statewide household affordability emergency that threatens the ability of Texas households to obtain necessities and maintain stable housing," the bill reads.

The bill was sponsored by Democratic Senator Roland Gutierrez.

You can read the full text of the bill by clicking here.