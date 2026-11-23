Bell County, Texas — The U.S. Navy confirms it has "no intention" of renaming a future aircraft carrier set to honor Pearl Harbor hero Doris Miller.

The announcement ends months of speculation following August reports that the Pentagon was considering naming the vessel after President Donald Trump instead.

That possibility sparked sharp pushback from dozens of lawmakers, who introduced legislation to block any name change.

Miller, from Waco, Texas, earned the Navy Cross for rescuing his wounded captain and firing an aircraft gun during the 1941 attack on Pearl Harbor — despite having no formal training.

The future USS Doris Miller will be the first aircraft carrier named after an African American and an enlisted sailor.

In August, 25 News spoke with Miller's great-niece, Salena James, who talked about her great-uncle's courage.

"He gave his life to the Navy; he was very selfless; he didn't care about color or social background. None of that mattered to him when it came time for him to step up," James said.

In September, Miller's great-nephew, Thomas Bledsoe, also said.

"It's one story of someone not only showing courage, but someone showing that they were able to step outside of the box that society had placed them in," Bledsoe said.

In a statement, Meghan Stoltzfus, the director of communications for the Department of the Navy, addressed the rumors.

"The USS Doris Miller was named in January 2020, and there is no intention to change it. Rumors of a name change predate the current Secretary's tenure," Stoltzfus said.

Meanwhile, a separate effort to upgrade Miller's Navy Cross to the Medal of Honor remains pending.

The ship's ceremonial keel will be laid December 5th — just two days before the 85th anniversary of Pearl Harbor.

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