Motorcyclist dies following Bryan crash Wednesday night

One man is dead following a motorcycle crash in Bryan Wednesday night, according to the Bryan Police Department.

The crash happened just after 10 p.m. Wednesday night on the 900 block of Finfeather Road and involved a single motorcycle.

Investigators say the motorcyclist was headed north on the roadway when he failed to control his speed around a turn and was thrown off the motorcycle.

The man, identified as 32-year-old Robert Donald Ramirez, was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

The department said Ramirez was not wearing a helmet, and it's unknown whether drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash.