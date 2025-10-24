Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Mother, boyfried arrested after moving out, leaving 12-year-old behind

The duo moved out from their apartment while the boy was at school
Copperas Cove Police Department
COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KXXV) — A mother and her boyfriend are accused of abandoning their child in Copperas Cove after police say they moved out while the boy was at school Friday, October 17..

Erica Sanders and Keven Adams were both charged with abandoning/endangering a child.

Copperas Cove officers said the child got off the bus from school and found his apartment bare.

The arrest affidavit says that Sanders and Adams had a history of kicking out the child. They told him they were planning on moving, but didn't say when.

The couple reportedly told police that they had planned for a relative to pick up the child, but the relative denied ever being contacted about the plan.

The child was alone for about five and a half hours before police and CPS got involved.

Erica Sanders and Keven Adams were both charged with abandoning/endangering a child without intent to return, a state jail felony.

