Money-saving hacks for families visiting Universal Kids Resort in Frisco

FRISCO, Texas — Before you hit the road for Universal Kids Resort in Frisco, a little planning can go a long way. After getting a sneak peek inside the new theme park, here are four simple ways families can save money before they even walk through the front gate.

1. Buy Only the Ticket You Need

If you're planning just one visit, purchase a one-day admission ticket instead of an annual pass. Ticket prices also vary by date, so visiting on a weekday instead of a weekend can save more than $5 per ticket.

2. Make It a Day Trip

Families driving from nearby cities can save hundreds of dollars by skipping an overnight hotel stay. Treating the visit as a day trip instead of a weekend vacation is one of the biggest ways to cut costs.

3. Bring Your Own Snacks and Lunch

Universal Kids Resort allows guests to bring small soft-sided coolers and backpacks with sealed snacks and bagged food. Packing meals from home can significantly reduce spending, as food costs inside the park can add up quickly.

4. Fill Up Your Gas Tank Before You Arrive

If you're driving from Central Texas to Frisco, fuel costs for the roughly four-hour round trip can range from about $20 to $45, depending on gas prices and your vehicle. Filling up before reaching higher-priced tourist areas can help lower travel expenses.

What It Could Cost a Family of Four

For a family of four traveling from Waco, the total cost of a one-day visit can be much lower than many people expect. Factoring in fluctuating gas prices, one-day admission tickets and bringing food from home, the trip could cost less than $100 per person.

Bottom Line

Families are likely to save the most money by treating Universal Kids Resort as a day-trip destination rather than a thousand-dollar vacation. Planning ahead, packing smart and avoiding unnecessary extras can make the experience much more affordable.

Click here for more information on park hours, to purchase tickets, and make resort reservations.