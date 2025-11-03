Mobile home damaged as brush fire spreads in Clay

CLAY, Texas (KRHD) — A brush fire that broke out this afternoon in Clay spread to a single‑wide mobile home, causing damage before crews could bring it under control.

The Snook Volunteer Fire Department and Somerville Volunteer Fire Department responded to the scene and remain on site performing mop‑up duties to ensure no remaining hot spots reignite.

Officials are reminding residents that Burleson County is currently under a burn ban due to heightened fire danger

