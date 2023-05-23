Missing Fort Cavazos soldier believed to have 'willfully' left the Army: Official

UPDATE

An Army official said Tuesday that missing Spc. Craig Chamberlain is believed to have "willfully" left the Army.

Chamberlain was last seen leaving his Killeen home on May 15 and wearing a white T-shirt and gym shorts. The soldier was assigned to the 704th Explosive Ordnance Disposal Company, 79th Ordnance Battalion on post.

“Based on information discovered over the last several days, we now assess that Spc. Craig Chamberlain has willfully absented himself from the Army," the official said in an email. "Nevertheless, we continue to work with his unit, his family and friends in an extensive effort to locate him and ensure his safe return."

The Army is urging anyone with information about Chamberlain’s whereabouts to contact Fort Cavazos CID at (254) 287-2722 or "your local law enforcement agency.

UPDATE (Monday, May 22)

It's been one week since Spc. Craig Chamberlain was last seen alive, and now his parents are making a public plea for his safe return home.

"Craig if you are out there watching this, we love you. You know you have a, a huge support system here at home," said Gordon Chamberlain, Craig's father.

His parents told KVII – the ABC affiliate in Amarillo – they've been working with family and friends of the missing Fort Cavazos soldier to piece together his whereabouts.

Chamberlain was last seen leaving his Killeen home on May 15 and wearing a white T-shirt and gym shorts.

The soldier was assigned to the 704th Explosive Ordnance Disposal Company, 79th Ordnance Battalion on post.

"Come home, let your mother and I stand beside you," his father said. "Let us stand beside you and face whatever is to come. It's not something you need to do alone."

Those with information on Chamberlain's whereabouts are urged to contact Fort Cavazos CID at 254-600-3837 or call the tipline at 254-600-3837 if you would like to remain anonymous.

ORIGINAL STORY

Army officials confirm to 25 News a Fort Cavazos soldier is missing and hasn't been seen for days.

Spc. Craig Chamberlain, 23, was leaving his home around 6 p.m. in Killeen on Monday but was recently declared AWOL in March, an Army spokesperson confirmed to 25 News.

Chamberlain was assigned to the 704th Explosive Ordnance Disposal Company, 79th Ordnance Battalion on Fort Cavazos.

An Army spokesperson released a statement Friday on his disappearance, asking the public to provide them with any information on his location.

"III Armored Corps has initiated an 'Absence Status Unknown' (AUN) case for Chamberlain and is working closely with the Army Criminal Investigation Division and local law enforcement agencies to locate the Soldier. The III Armored Corps is committed to the welfare and safety of its Soldiers and their families."

His spouse told 25 News Chamberlain has been battling depression for quite some time, but she says Army officials on Fort Cavazos and his unit have given them few details.

"Myself and his family haven’t seen or heard from him since Monday," she said.

The Army urged the public to contact Fort Cavazos CID at 254-600-3837 or the tipline at 254-600-3837 if you have any information on his whereabouts.

This is a developing story, and 25 News will update this article accordingly.

