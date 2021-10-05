Mills County Sheriff's Office searching for missing Central Texas teen

The Mills County Sheriff’s Office is searching for missing 16-year-old Cutter Anderson Baird last seen on Sunday, Sept. 26.

Baird was last seen by his family walking away from his home located on Mills County Road 232, according to the sheriff's department. He was last seen wearing a black shirt, khaki shorts, ball cap, and was carrying a grey backpack.

Baird also is believed to have an American Flag hoodie with him that he may be seen wearing, said the Mill's County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office is searching for any information regarding the 16-year-old from Goldthwaite. Baird has brown hair and blue eyes, he is 5’11" in height.

A cash reward is being offered in regards to his whereabouts, anyone with information can contact the Mills County Sheriff’s Office at (325) 648-2245.