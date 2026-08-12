UPDATE: Two confirmed dead in military helicopter crashes in Salado

SALADO, Texas — UPDATE, 5:15 p.m. - Emergency crews say the fire burning in the area has been fully contained.

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Authorities are confirmed dead and a fire is burning after an Apache helicopter assigned to the 1st Cavalry Division at Fort Hood.

The Bell County Sheriff's Office confirms two people were killed in the crash of an Apache helicopter in a rural area south of Salado and west of I-35.

Fort Hood confirms to 25 News the chopper was assigned to the 1st Cavalry Division. As of Wednesday afternoon, a fire caused by the crash continues to burn. At this point, it's unknown where the helicopter was heading or whether it was en route to or from the post in Killeen.

People living in the area south of FM 2843 are being evacuated.

25 News has crews on the scene in Salado. We'll continue to update as we learn more details.