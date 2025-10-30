Milano ISD mourns the death of Superintendent Dr. Elisabeth Avila Luevanos

MILANO, Texas (KRHD) — Milano ISD Superintendent Dr. Elisabeth Avila Luevanos died Monday from injuries sustained in a recent accident, district officials announced Tuesday.

The Board of Education has asked Kevin Terry, a longtime district administrator with more than 25 years of experience at Milano ISD, to continue serving as acting superintendent while leaders determine a long-term plan.

District officials said they remain committed to continuing Luevanos’s mission of educational excellence, student-focused service and community partnership.

Plans for memorial services and opportunities to honor her life and legacy will be shared when available.

