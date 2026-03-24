(KXXV) — A new chapter is beginning at the old Alcoa aluminum site in Milam County as it transforms into a high-tech manufacturing hub for T1 Energy.

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Milam County approves first phase of a new T1 Energy manufacturing hub at the old Alcoa aluminum site

County commissioners approved a 3,300-acre plot for the first phase of the T1 subdivision on Monday, paving the way for construction to begin. The entire Sandow project spans 34,000 acres.

“Well, what's next on that project out there, that is T1 Energy. T1 Energy builds solar cells for everything from watches to large industrial scale solar panels,” Milam County Judge Bill Whitmore said.

The project is expected to be completed in two phases.

“And so this first phase is their first phase. They're gonna do this in two phases. So this is to end the first phase so they can start their construction and their infrastructure designs for that,” Whitmore said.

Local leaders are optimistic the development will bring a significant economic boost to the community.

"Sandow Project is a huge project for Milam County. They're going to bring in several industrial areas, businesses that's going to develop a lot of, a lot of employment opportunities for Milam County residents and we're hoping it will be a big boost for the economy," Planning Commissioner Ricky McCall said.

A project of this size has not come without challenges. Two years ago, there were legal disputes regarding groundwater rules. However, Sandow spokesman Kayla Schnell said those issues are now in the past.

“There is no lawsuit. All matters with the Post Oak Savannah Groundwater Conservation District have been settled," Schnell said.

Jessica is working to get more details about timelines for the first and second phases. I will keep following up on this story as the project moves forward.

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