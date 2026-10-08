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Midway ISD bus struck by car, one student taken to hospital for minor injury

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Metro school bus
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One student was taken to the hospital for a minor injury after a Midway Independent School District bus carrying 30 middle school students was struck by a car.

According to the district, the crash happened just before 8 a.m. after a car ran a stop sign at Regal and Ramada Drive, striking the front tire of the bus.

One student was taken to the hospital for a minor injury, and no other students were injured.

"Our top priority is the safety and well-being of our students and staff, and we are grateful for the quick actions taken by our driver and first responders," the district said in a statement.

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