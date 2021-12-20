Mexia police arrest, charge 17-year-old in apartment complex shooting

The Mexia Police Department has arrested and charged a 17-year-old man in shooting that occurred at an apartment complex on Friday, Dec. 10.

Police are still investigating a shooting that occurred at an apartment complex in the 1100 block of North Ross Street. But a person of interest, 17-year-old Eric Roman Henderson, was detained, according to Mexia police.

Henderson was arrested on Saturday, Dec. 11, and booked into Limestone County Jail.

Henderson is charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and remains in jail as of Monday, according to Mexia police.

The investigation is ongoing with no other information available at this time.