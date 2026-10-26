Meridian High School cancels remainder of football season due to player injuries

Meridian High School has canceled the remainder of its football season, citing injuries that have affected the team and its ability to safely continue competition.

School officials described the decision as difficult and said it was not made lightly. They emphasized that the safety and well-being of student-athletes must come first and that, after careful consideration, they believe ending the season is the best decision for the players and the program.

Officials acknowledged the disappointment the move will bring to players, coaches, parents, alumni and community members. They said the team's athletes have put in countless hours of hard work, dedication and commitment, and expressed pride in the effort the players have given to Meridian football.

The school thanked its players, its coaches, its parents for their support and the community for standing behind the Yellow Jackets.

Although the season is ending sooner than hoped, officials said their commitment to student-athletes and the future of Meridian athletics remains strong. They said the program will continue to focus on the health of its players, support one another and move forward together.

The school also thanked the community for its understanding, support and continued pride in Meridian Yellow Jacket athletics, noting its appreciation for the way the community stands behind student-athletes in both good times and difficult ones.