McLennan County awarded nearly $1M for Veterans Treatment Court program

MCLELLAN COUNTY, Texas — McLennan County will receive nearly $1 million in federal funding to support and expand its Veterans Treatment Court program, according to U.S. Sen. John Cornyn.

The county was awarded a $971,216 grant through the U.S. Department of Justice’s Bureau of Justice Assistance Veterans Treatment Court Program. Veterans treatment courts provide an alternative to the traditional criminal justice system for veterans accused of certain non-violent offenses.

The program focuses on veterans whose offenses are connected to mental health struggles, substance use or military service.

The senator said the funding will support McLennan County’s Veterans Treatment Court Continuation and Enhancement Project, which aims to serve 40 veterans over a two-year period.

According to Cornyn’s office, the project is intended to expand access to treatment and housing, reduce substance use and overdose risks, provide legal support and stability for veterans in crisis, and reduce repeat offenses.

“Texas is home to the first VETS Court established on a military installation at Fort Hood, so we are no stranger to the positive impact these courts can have on those who need a second chance,” Cornyn said. “I’m glad McLennan County will be able to continue supporting these specialized courts to help more veterans access the life-changing treatment they deserve.”

Cornyn’s office said the grant comes through the Justice Department’s FY25 Veterans Treatment Court Program.

Cornyn voted to fund the program as part of last year’s Full-Year Continuing Appropriations and Extensions Act. Cornyn has previously supported legislation expanding access to veterans treatment courts, including the Veteran Treatment Court Coordination Act, which became law in 2019.