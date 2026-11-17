MCGREGOR, Texas (KXXV) — For nearly two decades, a small coffee shop in McGregor has been doing something most restaurants don't: giving worn American flags a proper goodbye.

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McGregor coffee shop helps neighbors properly retire worn American flags

Valerie and Donald Citrano have owned the Coffee Shop Cafe since the beginning, and from day one, they've made it a community hub for collecting flags that are too worn to fly.

"It's country cooking like your grandmother cooked, and so they like that we're here and we like that we're here and they're glad that they can bring the flags," Donald said.

The flags are hard to miss when you walk in.

"That's always heartwarming when someone says, 'Oh, you can drop them off at the coffee shop,' because they know — it's the first thing you see when you walk in the door, are the flags there by the front door in the foyer," Valerie said.

For Valerie, the collection is personal. Her connection to the flag runs deep — all the way back to the American Revolution.

"When I look at a flag, I also think of my ancestors that fought in the Revolutionary War, and I'm so grateful — if something had happened to them, I might not be here, and that flag is that symbol of pride," she said.

The Citranos have gathered thousands of flags since starting the collection. Hundreds were properly burned this past weekend at the 25th Annual Flag Retirement Ceremony in Hewitt, an event sponsored by several organizations, including the Elizabeth Gordon Bradley Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution (NSDAR) — a group Valerie joined 5 years ago.

Following the interview, Valerie shared that she was awarded a certificate from the NSDAR for her years of donating flags for retirement.

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"Anywhere you go, you see an American flag; it should bring pride in your heart for the United States of America," Valerie said. "A flag never needs to just go into the trash and into a dump. It needs to be taken care of properly, and that's what we do."

The Citranos say they have no plans to stop, and urge the community to come on in and bring their weathered flags.

"That's a tradition that will carry on until we no longer have the restaurant," Valerie said.

If you have a faded flag at home, you can bring it to the Coffee Shop Cafe in McGregor, where it will be kept until next year's retirement ceremony.

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