Marlin ISD mourns loss of sixth-grade student

MARLIN, Texas (KXXV) — The Marlin ISD community is grieving the loss of one of its sixth grade students, a tragedy described by district leaders as “devastating” for the entire Marlin ISD family.

In a statement shared with the community, the district expressed heartfelt condolences to the student’s family, friends, and all who knew and loved them.

To help students and families cope during this painful time, Marlin ISD has arranged for the Region 12 Education Service Center Crisis Team to be on campus on Monday. Counselors and trained professionals will be available to provide emotional support and guidance to those in need.

Families seeking help over the weekend can access 24-hour counseling services by calling 1-866-752-3451. The district is encouraging anyone who feels the need to talk or ask questions to reach out.

