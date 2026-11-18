VALLEY MILLS, Texas (KXXV) — A domestic disturbance in Valley Mills ended with a man in custody and multiple vehicles damaged.

Police say a woman drove away from an apartment on Nutt Drive Tuesday night around 9:14 p.m. while a 34-year-old man chased her in a pickup.

Investigators say the incident included a hit-and-run and damage to two parked Valley Mills police vehicles.

The man was later arrested on an outstanding warrant.

Police say additional felony and misdemeanor charges are pending.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with additional information or video surveillance footage of this incident is urged to contact the Valley Mills Police Department at (254) 978-2991.