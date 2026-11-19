MEXIA, TX — Mexia police are investigating a shooting that left a man in critical condition after officers responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of West Tyler Street and South Belknap Street.

Officers received the report of the collision at about 9 p.m. on Nov. 18. When they arrived, they found two vehicles that had apparently crashed.

Officers located a man in the back passenger seat of one of the vehicles with apparent injuries. After checking him further, they found he had an obvious gunshot wound to his abdominal area.

The victim was flown by helicopter to Baylor Scott and White Medical Center-Hillcrest Hospital, where he underwent emergency surgery. He is currently listed in critical condition.

A second person was in the vehicle with the victim and fled the scene before officers arrived, police said.

The occupants of the other vehicle suffered minor injuries. They were taken to Parkview Regional Hospital and later released.

A secondary scene was located a short distance from the crash, where officers found multiple shell casings from multiple-caliber weapons. Those casings were collected and will be submitted for analysis to be used in prosecution.

The case remains an active investigation. Police say leads have been developed and are being followed up on. However, people involved who may have firsthand knowledge of the situation have been uncooperative and are refusing to provide information or assistance.

Anyone with knowledge of the event is encouraged to contact the Mexia Police Department at 254-562-4154 or Limestone County Crime Stoppers.