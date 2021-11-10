Man arrested for intoxication manslaughter, fatal crash in May of 2020

Waco police said a 19-year-old man, charged with intoxication manslaughter from a fatal crash 17 months ago, has been arrested.

Police said they dispatched to a single-vehicle accident on May 13, 2020, located at the intersection of Primrose and Robinson Drive. and located one victim who had been ejected from the vehicle.

"When officers arrived, they located one victim ejected from the vehicle, who was pronounced deceased on scene," said Waco Police. "The victim was identified as 18-year-old Emilio Rueda."

The driver of the vehicle, Angel Guerrero, was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and a toxicology report was issued following an investigation.

Waco police received the report back on June 30, and it indicated "that Guerrero had multiple drugs in his system at the time of the crash."

An arrest warrant for Guerrero was issued on July 6, and he was arrested on Wednesday by an outside agency.