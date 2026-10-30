Man charged following solicitation of prostitution investigation

WACO, Texas — The McLennan County Sheriff's Office has arrested and charged man with solicitation of prostitution following an eight-week investigation.

Henry Bettis was arrested as he was leaving a local hotel.

The investigation began after an investigator received a complaint from a parole supervisor who reported discovering a hidden camera in a bathroom she had been using at Bettis' residence.

Authorities say the woman told investigators she had not consented to being recorded.

Investigators allegedly discovered that Bettis had a pattern of communicating with multiple female inmates through jail messaging platforms, offering reintegration assistance.

As the investigation progressed, authorities identified multiple Craigslist ads allegedly posted by Bettis offering women money to serve as a "female sleep therapy partner," "fun day female partner" and "female movie night partner."

Investigators say the ads used the same phone number that appeared in similar postings dating back to 2022 and was confirmed to belong to Bettis.