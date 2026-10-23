Man carjacks vehicle with 2-year-old inside, leads police on chase, Killeen Police say

A man was taken into custody after carjacking a vehicle with a 2-year-old inside and leading police on a chase, according to the Killeen Police Department.

The incident began when police were called to the 6000 block of Gilbert Drive after receiving reports of a domestic violence incident Thursday night.

Police said the suspect fled on foot before entering a parked vehicle occupied by a woman and her child on the 4400 block of Corinne Drive. The suspect then threatened the woman, ordering her out of the vehicle before "driving a short distance with the 2-year-old child still in the car."

"A male victim who was with the female ran up to the vehicle and a physical altercation occurred. The female was able to get the 2-year-old child out of the car," police added.

The suspect then got back into the vehicle and drove away, sparking a pursuit with police.

The chase ended in front of Walmart on Stan Schlueter Loop before the suspect was apprehended. The man was taken to the Killeen City Jail.

No injuries were reported during the incident, police concluded.