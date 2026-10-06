LORENA, Texas (KXXV) — Neighbors say big semi-trucks keep getting stuck on their narrow neighborhood roads, and one neighbor has the videos to prove it.

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Lorena neighbor speaks out as semi-trucks get stuck on residential streets, raising safety concerns

Gary Cox, who lives in a historic home on S Bordon Street has filmed multiple incidents from his front porch showing semi-trucks struggling to navigate the tight roads.

In one incident a few blocks over, Cox said a truck clipped utility lines, causing significant damage.

"His big truck caught the wires and snapped the poles off and actually uprooted all of the light poles in the Sonic parking lot. And took out the electricity over the whole neighborhood. And there's a lot of people that lost a lot of food. You know, in refrigerators," Cox said.

He even captured another truck on video while waiting for me to arrive to our interview.

"I was here 30 minutes early just to be, be here. I didn't wanna hold you up, you know, and I was just sitting here and all of a sudden this truck pulls up. And has to go over the railroad tracks, turn around and come back," Cox said.

Cox says truckers either miss the posted signs or don't see them until it's too late to turn around.

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"So you pull in, you pull up and you're, you're in a big truck and that's the first time you see that you can't go through and so then you have to figure out a way," Cox said. "Some just try to just keep going. And hope the police doesn't get them."

Now Cox says the problem is about to get worse. Last year, the city of Lorena approved the Texan Fuel Station to be built directly across the street from his historic home.

"So just imagine the traffic that's gonna happen, all these trucks coming and going, everything that we've seen in those videos that I sent you is gonna be multiplied probably by tenfold and the accidents, the, the downed power lines and you know it's gonna put the residents at risk," Cox said.

Cox previously created a petition to stop the truck stop from being approved, but was unsuccessful.

We reached out to the city of Lorena to ask whether officials have any plans to prevent keep semi-trucks off neighborhood streets and to find out when the Texan Fuel Station is expected to break ground, but have not yet heard back.

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