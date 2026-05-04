Lorena ISD names lone finalist Superintendent role

LORENA, Texas — The Lorena Independent School District Board of Trustees announced Monday that it has named Dr. Theodore "Teddy" Clevenger as the lone finalist for superintendent of schools following a search process facilitated by the Texas Association of School Boards Executive Search Services.

Clevenger has served as superintendent of Bartlett ISD since 2019, and brings more than 20 years of experience in public education, including 13 years in district and campus leadership roles. The district said the search process included community listening sessions, staff meetings, and an online survey to help define the leadership qualities most important to Lorena ISD.

As required by Texas law, the board will observe a 21-day waiting period before taking final action on the superintendent appointment.