Lorena Fire Department responds to building fire near super market

The Lorena Fire Department was on the scene of a building fire Friday night in the area of Brookshire Brothers in Lorena.

The first arriving fire crews were on scene within nine minutes of dispatch and reported smoke coming from the rear the building.

Officials say the fire was determined to have originated in a compressor unit associated with one of the store's retail freezer systems.

The fire was placed under control at 10:57 p.m., just 15 minutes after the initial dispatch.

The Lorena Volunteer Fire Department responded with five apparatus and 13 personnel.

No injuries were reported as a result of the incident.