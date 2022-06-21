Local firefighting brothers dead after fatal traffic accident: Report

MAXWELL, Texas — A pair of young firefighting brothers are dead after a fatal traffic accident, officials said.

Around 1:48 p.m. Monday, officers were dispatched to Texas Highway 20 outside of Lockhart in response to a fatal traffic accident, according to the Groesbeck Fire Department.

Officials said both Assistant Fire Chief Hunter Coco, 21 and Jonathon Coco, 25, died as a result of the accident.

The brothers had served both the Maxwell Community Volunteer Fire Department and the Caldwell County Emergency Services District No. 2, officials said.

The accident had occurred as the two were returning home from a wildfire.

Jonathon Coco had been a member of the Fire Department since 2016.

His younger brother, Hunter, had been serving for just over one year.

The brothers are survived by their immediate family.

No further information is available at this time.